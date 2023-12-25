Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Sharjah Sports Council crowned Al Madam Club champion of the third edition of the Bow and Arrow Championship, which was held on its home soil, with the participation of 57 players, with Al Bataeh coming in runner-up and Al Hamriyah coming in third.

Clubs from various Sunni groups participated in the tournament, namely Al-Madam, Al-Sharjah, Al-Hamriyah, Al-Bataeh, Khor Fakkan, Maliha, the Amiri Guard, and Dibba Al-Hisn. Al-Madam won the championship cup with 15 medals, while Al-Bataeh won 6 medals, and Al-Hamriya won 4 medals.

The conclusion and crowning of the winners were witnessed by Adel Al Hammadi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Bow and Arrow Federation, Matar Salem Al Rashidi, a member of the Board of Directors of Al Madam Club, Jassim Al Dokhi, Head of the Individual Games Department in the Sports Affairs and Development Department of the Council, and Samir George, the Individual Games Specialist in the Department.