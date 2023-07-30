The Elysee Palace announced on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron “will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests” in Niger and that Paris will respond “immediately and severely”, after thousands of people demonstrated in front of the French embassy in Niamey in support of the coup military.

The Elysee said, “Anyone who attacks French nationals, the army, diplomats, and French headquarters will see France’s immediate and severe response. The President of the Republic will not tolerate any attack on France and its interests.”

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed that 500 to 600 French nationals are currently in Niger.

The presidency added that “France supports all regional initiatives” aimed at “restoring constitutional order… and the return of elected President Mohamed Bazoum.”