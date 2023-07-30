At least 25 people died and more than a hundred were injured this Sunday in a suicide attack during a religious party meeting Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in northern Pakistan, a police source told EFE.

“During the JUI-F convention, 25 people died and more than 100 were injured. According to initial information, it is a suicide attack that took place around 4:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) when there were hundreds of people present“Gul Khan, an officer from the Khar Town Police Station, said.

The source warned that the number of victims may increase due to the large number of attendees at the event, held in the Bajour district. For the moment, the attack has not been claimed by any insurgent group.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in armed violence since the Afghan Taliban came to power in Kabul in August 2021, whichwhich reactivated the attacks of its Pakistani ideological brothersespecially in the Afghan border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The main Pakistani group, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), announced last December the end of a ceasefire reached with Islamabad, which it accused of breaching its commitments in peace negotiations.

The country witnessed 271 militant attacks in the first half of the year, in which 389 people were killed and 656 others injured, according to a report published in early July by Pakistan’s Institute for Security and Conflict Studies.

A significant increase in the figures compared to the same period in 2022, when Pakistan suffered 151 attacks that caused 293 deaths and 487 injuries.

EFE

