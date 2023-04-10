The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, assures that China knows that it is still “military times” in Ukraine, “not for negotiations”, although it is necessary to consolidate common approaches for a future dialogue, after a state visit to Beijing this week .

(Read: These are the military maneuvers with which China increases pressure against Taiwan)

In an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper Les Echos, focused on foreign policy issues, Macron argued that “perhaps” the war in Ukraine is not a “priority” for Chinese diplomacy, but that the “dialogue” with Beijing “allows temper the comments that have been made about a kind of complacency on the part of China towards Russia”.

“I think China makes the same observation as we do, namely that today the moment is military. The Ukrainians are resisting and we are helping them. This is not the time for negotiations, although we are preparing them and we must lay the foundations. This is the objective of this dialogue with China, to consolidate common approaches”, indicated the French president.

(Also: The two rulings they have in will see the future of the abortion pill in the US.)

Among these points, Macron listed “support for the principles of the UN Charter” and a “reminder” on nuclear responsibility, regarding which he qualified that “it is up to China to draw consequences from the fact that President Putin deployed weapons nuclear weapons in Belarus a few days after agreeing not to do so.

The list of priority approaches, for the French president, is completed with respect for “humanitarian law and the protection of children” and the “commitment to a negotiated and lasting peace.”

(Also: Pope Francis calls for peace in Jerusalem and Ukraine in his ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing)

In the interview, conducted during his stay in China (between April 5 and 8), Macron stressed the importance of building European “autonomy” on strategic issues, from defense to industry, an issue that had been ignored for many years.

The result was a growing European of the continent that Macron wants to avoid, also taking Europe out of the logic of the two world blocs.

(Read: US judge revokes nationwide abortion pill approval)

“If there is an acceleration of the duopoly (referring to China-United States), we will not have time or means to finance our strategic autonomy and we will become vassals, while we can be a third pole if we have a few years to build it,” opined.

Thus, on the Taiwan question, he argued that Europe should follow its own “rhythm”, instead of adapting to the US position towards China.

EFE