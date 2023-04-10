The more than 600 Air Europa pilots are waiting this Monday for what comes out of the meeting between the Sepla union and the management of the airline before the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service of Madrid (SIMA). It is a last cartridge before reaching a strike call that threatens to tarnish the summer season.

Among different demands, the pilots request recover salary, which they say has been transferred for years due to the successive crises of the company and the impact of the pandemic on air transport. The workers seek an agreement prior to the negotiation of the V collective agreement of the pilots.

Air Europa was one of the airlines that required help from the fund managed by SEPI to refloat strategic companies that had sunk due to the effect of the health crisis. The firm received 475 million that were vital for its survival and which, together with loans guaranteed by the ICO, raised its debt to 600 million. That slab, together with the invoice for the lease of aircraft, are among the company’s arguments to justify austere management.

With a new union section since the end of December, the pilots’ assembly gave powers to Sepla in mid-February to take the necessary pressure measures to advance their demands. Various contacts have taken place since then, but the positions have remained remote. From the union there has been talk of downward proposals and immobile attitude on the part of the management before “the legitimate demands of the collective of pilots”.

This labor battle occurs while the documentation is being prepared, which will be sent to the Competition authorities, on the integration of Air Europa into the IAG group. The conversations of the Globalia airline with the group of Passenger Cabin Crew (TCP), whose agreement is being extended while workers demand better wages, also seem stranded.

