Emmanuel Macron feels “proud” of the flag of the European Union because “it is also ours”. Therefore, he considers “disproportionate and unfortunate” the reaction of the right and the extreme right, who criticized the Government’s decision to place only the community banner on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on New Year’s Eve to mark the beginning of the presidency of the day. Council gala.

The president explained that they did not remove the French flag to put the European one, as the ultranationalist candidates accused him. And he recalled that the tricolor only flies at the Arc de Triomphe in patriotic ceremonies such as May 8, July 14 and November 11. “The European is a symbol of peace. Listening to too many political speeches that face France against Europe, I say to myself: Have they forgotten where we come from? ”Macron wondered, remembering the two world wars and the one for the independence of Algeria. Our generation has never known war. I love Europe because it is a peace project · added the president in the interview with the readers of the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

Among the priorities of the rotating presidency of the EU, which will last until June 30, Macron highlighted the reform of Schengen, the area of ​​free movement of citizens, and the creation of a Defense Europe. The head of state was also in favor of nuclear energy being considered green energy, as proposed by the European Commission, and against Turkey’s entry into the EU. «The political and civilizational project that Erdogan is currently pursuing does not conform to the values ​​of Europe. Turkey has a project of expansion of political Islam, of non-recognition of Cyprus, which is a member state of the European Union and an aggressive policy in the eastern Mediterranean, “he added. He did, however, show his desire that Turkey continue to maintain “ties with our Europe”.