“Transparent user policies, strengthening content moderation and protecting freedom of expression: Twitter must make efforts to comply with European regulations,” Macron said in a tweet following his meeting with Musk on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Macron said in an interview with the television show “Good Morning America” ​​that freedom of expression cannot be separated from “responsibilities and boundaries.”

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, researchers have noted an increase in hate speech on the social media platform. Musk has brought back accounts that were suspended under the company’s previous leadership, including that of former President Donald Trump. He has not used his account yet.

