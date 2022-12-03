Fireworks launched during the game between Brazil and Cameroon on the afternoon of this Friday, the 2nd, may have caused a fire that reached the forest at Morro dos Cabritos, in Copacabana, in the south zone of Rio.

Firefighters from the Copacabana barracks (17th GBM) fight the flames, with support from the Gávea barracks (2/1) and the 1st Forestry and Environment Relief Group (1st GSFMA).

Morro dos Cabritos is close to Rua Santa Clara, but the flames could be seen from several different points in the neighborhood. There are no reports of casualties or property damage. Although there is a community in Morro dos Cabritos, the fire would have reached only the forest region. The fire allegedly started shortly after the launch of fireworks during the World Cup match.