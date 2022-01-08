Macron: “How lucky to have Draghi and Mattarella in Italy”

“It is not my habit to comment on the political situations of our neighbors and friendly countries; I can only say that today we are very lucky to have such a courageous Italian President and Prime Minister and friends of France: it is a chance for France is for us “. French President Emmanuel Macron said this in Paris during a joint press conference at the Elysée with the President of the European Commission Ursula von del Leyen, responding to an Italian journalist on the risks of political uncertainty and a change of government in Rome, in cause of the elections of the new president of the Republic.

Macron thus enters directly into the countryside for the Colle. On the other hand, his already well-known projection towards foreign countries is being magnified on the occasion of the French driving semester of the European Union which will last until the end of June 2022. As for the Quirinal Treaty, he continued, “it covers a set of fields extremely vast. It is a very intimate relationship that France and Italy are building through this treaty. The friendship between our two countries, as well as all bilateral relations within the European Union, are further strengthened ‘the European project – Macron warns – They take nothing away from it, but rather, they complete it, make it even safer, creating more intimacy between our societies, our cultures, our intellectuals, our economies “.

Not only Macron, also Goldman Sachs in favor of double confirmation

Not only Macron, but also the world of finance would be more than happy to see Mattarella at Colle and Draghi confirmed at Palazzo Chigi. As Corriere della Sera writes, Goldman Sachs expresses doubts which, in a report dedicated to Italy entitled “Draghi: should I stay or should I go”, admits that the election as President of the Republic “would strengthen Italy’s anchor and its policy to Europe “but at the same time” would trigger uncertainty about the new government and the effectiveness of its policy “due to” the divergent interests between parties in Parliament and the long lead times that typically take to form a new government “.