The French president, Emmanuel Macron, assured this Thursday that he is “ready to use all necessary means so that Russia does not win the war in Ukraine”, including sending troops, although he clarified that “will never take the initiative” in a direct confrontation with Moscow.

“If we decide to be weak in front of someone like Putin who has no limits, if we naively tell him that we will not overcome this or that limit, it would not be seeking peace, it would be accepting defeat”Macron said in a televised interview focused on the Ukrainian conflict.

Although he acknowledged that he does not rule out the hypothetical sending of troops without detailing the assumptions that could force him to make that decision, he noted that “there may be a reason for not being precise,” since “for two years we have lived in a world in which that we thought impossible has happened.

Macron stressed that the return of war to Western Europe “is not a fiction, it is not far away.”

He also insisted that “peace is neither the capitulation nor the amputation of Ukraine.” Therefore, he insisted: “We have a goal. Russia cannot and must not win the war.”

The interview took place a few hours before Macron meets this Friday in Berlin with the heads of government of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and Poland, Donald Tusk, in a new meeting of the so-called 'Weimar triangle' that will focus on the war. in Ukraine.