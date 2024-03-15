Many of those who were detained for damaging ballot boxes during the Russian presidential elections admitted that they did it for money and were not aware of criminal liability for such a violation. The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova, announced this on March 15.

“In fact, this is a sincere admission of one’s fiasco and a transition to methods that are simply disgusting. We will look at them now. Fill in, hire, as our various influence groups did, for money. Already those who were detained admit that [делали это] for money,” she said at the Russian Central Election Commission information center.

At the same time, Pamfilova noted that they did not know about criminal liability for such actions. She recalled that obstructing the exercise of electoral rights or the work of the commission (Article 141 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) is punishable by imprisonment for a period of five years.

“These scumbags are using other scumbags (who spoiled the ballot boxes – Ed.) for money from abroad. This is not harmless,” Pamfilova added.

She drew attention to the fact that everyone who spoils ballot boxes will be detained, and the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation will initiate criminal cases against them.

Pamfilova also indicated that in connection with such incidents, members of precinct commissions were instructed to strengthen the security of ballot boxes.

“Forgive me, these are elements of terrorism, this is not ordinary simple hooliganism,” she concluded.

According to the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev, during the day there were five incidents with liquid being poured into ballot boxes. He noted that there was also one case of similar damage to one complex for processing ballot papers (KOIP).

Thus, the filling of ballot boxes with liquids occurred in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and Karachay-Cherkessia. In this regard, the CEC will turn to the police and the National Guard to strengthen security at polling stations. It is known that after the incident, a criminal case was opened in the capital for obstructing the exercise of electoral rights or the work of election commissions (Article 141 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Prior to this, on March 13, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned about the West’s attempts to influence the situation in Russia before the elections. She pointed to online reports from various “movements” about holding exit polls near polling stations. Participants in such events give instructions on damaging ballot papers, the diplomat noted.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.

As the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova noted, more than 94 thousand polling stations have been prepared for voting in the presidential elections in Russia.