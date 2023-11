Monday, November 13, 2023, 7:20 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, promised this Monday that “anti-Semitism will not pass through the mosques of France”, after meeting, along with other French religious leaders, with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in the Elysee Palace. The meeting…

This content is exclusive for subscribers