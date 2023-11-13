Club Deportivo Guadalajara could not close the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament with a positive result and fell to Club Universidad Nacional in Ciudad Universitarioa 1-0, losing their fourth place and dropping one position in the standings, therefore, in quarterfinals they will face the university team again.
The key moment of the meeting was the entry after five games of Alexis Vegathe player came on as a substitute at minute 58 and at minute 77 there was a penalty in favor of the Sacred Flock that the footballer prepared to take and unfortunately for him, he ended up taking it in a very bad way and the goalkeeper saved his shot.
After this situation, the fans exploded on social networks because it was the last straw for the footballer’s sentence towards the fans, after he has been in the eye of the hurricane for his indiscipline and poor performance.
However, in a press conference the coach Veljko Paunovic He commented on the reason for this movement prior to participation in the final phase.
It seemed that Alexis Vega He would not return to activity with the Guadalajara team, even though he had already been forgiven for his most recent indiscipline, he was not included in the squad calls. Paunovic and it seemed that he had it erased, but finally on the last date of the regular phase he chose to give him the opportunity and granted him minutes in the complementary part.
And the Serbian coach hopes to be able to recover the best version of the footballer for the Liguilla and thus be a fundamental part of the good level that Verde Valle’s team hopes to show, like last semester when they advanced to the final.
“In that attempt to recover Alexis, I believe this has been a great opportunity. Alexis’s mistake, the penalty, is my responsibility. Whoever takes it, misses it, but of course there has been an intention to recover a player who is part of our squad, of our entity and who recently has also been an idol for this fans”
– Veljko Paunovic.
After the limitations in the offensive part, the European strategist considered that recovering Vega It would be a great reinforcement for the final part, that’s why he wanted to give him those minutes against the cats.
“(He has) shown good attitudes, above all, good performances in training. The team loves him too, his teammates,” he noted.
Unfortunately for him, the worst scenario happened for the player, since when he missed the penalty he was left with that bitter pill of a gray return prior to the Liguilla.
