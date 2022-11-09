French President Macron says war is returning to Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the war is returning to European territory, so Paris must formalize its military goals. His words leads The Washington Post.

The politician said that he would present the military strategy of the state, which would be valid until the end of the decade. The document will display the defense position of France by 2030, however, it will not mention the details of the budget.

The war in Ukraine allowed us to make significant progress in matters of European defense. We are now in a situation where France is the only country in the European Union with nuclear weapons. This places a special responsibility on us. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron also stressed that France’s military doctrine would serve the nation’s fundamental interests. According to him, the document assumes that the country will contribute to nuclear deterrence. Also, Paris will be able to conduct military operations, including high-intensity ones, independently or as part of a coalition.

Macron’s concerns

According to the Daily Mail, the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about nuclear strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki scared Macron. In a conversation with his French counterpart, the Russian leader said that the explosions that provoked Japan’s surrender in 1945 demonstrated the possibility of winning without “attacks on major cities.”

According to the authors of the material, the Russian side is ready to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine to end the conflict. “Macron was clearly alarmed. It sounded like a very heavy hint that Putin could detonate tactical nuclear weapons in eastern Ukraine while leaving Kyiv untouched.

In July, Macron also expressed concern over the expansion of Russia’s diplomatic and military ties in Africa.

I would not even call it cooperation, it is rather aiding the weakened political authorities or absolutely illegitimate military juntas Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the politician, Russia is a “great political and military power”, which has both economic and military ties with many African countries. Nevertheless, Macron expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Moscow is spreading “false narratives” in the countries of the continent, as well as with the fact that it “complements diplomatic contacts” with the intervention of private military companies in the affairs of countries.

Macron calls for negotiations

On the sidelines of the 27th UN Climate Conference in Egypt, the President of France called on Kyiv to return to peace talks with Moscow. He expressed his conviction that that moment would come. According to the politician, Ukraine should determine the conditions and time when the negotiations will take place.

Now it is premature to talk about any radical conditions, but I am personally convinced that at some point it will be necessary to return to the negotiations. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron also opposed stringent demands for the resumption of dialogue. “I think it would be hasty today to put forward absolutely radical preconditions,” he urged.

The head of state added that France supports Ukraine, but “is not waging this war.” He stated that Paris was calling for the return of peace in order to restore international law.

At some point, it will be necessary to return to the negotiating table, but this can only happen under the conditions and at the moment that Ukraine chooses. But I think that the current circumstances do not allow us to make any operational forecasts in this regard. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The French leader added that Putin must “stop the war, respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and return to the negotiating table.”

Also, according to Macron, in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary that the United States sit down at the negotiating table with Russia and begin the process of a peaceful settlement.

In addition, Macron met with Pope Francis. During the audience, the country’s leader asked the pontiff to call Putin and Patriarch Kirill, as well as US President Joe Biden.

The French President noted the positive aspects of maintaining contacts with Moscow. According to him, a respectful dialogue with Russia is useful and allows us to achieve results. As an example, the politician cited the organization of a mission of international experts to the Zaporozhye NPP.