The Today does not circulate is a program of the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe), which applies in Mexico City and adjoining municipalities of the State of Mexico, in order to restrict road mobility, to reduce the emission of polluting gases.

Measure applies from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the 16 city halls of the capital, as well as in 18 Mexican municipalities: Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl , Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Valle de Chalco.

What cars do not circulate on November 10?

In accordance with the provisions of the authorities of the Mobility secretarycars with hologram 1 and 2, green gumming and license plates 1 and 2, will not be able to circulate on Thursday, November 10 in Mexico City and surrounding municipalities.

Only vehicles that have the zero or double zero hologram, electric cars, hybrids and anyone with vintage car license plates will be exempt from the program.

Added to these are vehicles intended for funeral services, public transport, cargo, those driven by people with disabilities and those with a Tourist Pass in force, granted by the Secretary of the Environment.

It should be remembered that the double Hoy No Circula will only be activated in the event that the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis declares an environmental contingency, due to a high concentration of pollutants.

What happens if I do not respect Hoy No Circula?

In the event that the measures established in Hoy No Circula are not followed, as indicated by the Traffic Regulations of Mexico City, the offender will be subject to a fine of 20 and 30 UMAs, that is, between 1,924 and 2,886 pesos.

For the State of Mexico, the amount for cars that are caught circulating on roads of the 18 municipalities integrated into the Hoy No Circula program, the fine will be 20 UMAs, that is, 1,924 pesos.