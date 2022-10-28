Mackalister Silva is the leader, the guide millionaires, wears on his arm the armband that certifies him as captain, he is a player who has battled with that team a thousand times, who has defended that jersey in a thousand fights, he is a player who speaks frankly, on the pitch and off, who says things with precision, that one does not lie, and it is not normal for his words to raise so much dust, as happened since Wednesday with a phrase that put him on the ropes: against the blue fans. The swelling of him.

Millonarios went to the floor with another defeat, this one was against Medellín. He reached eight games in a row without winning, seven in the league and one in the Copa Colombia. He fell to eighth place.

That’s why tempers were high when the game ended in El Campin. Then part of the grandstand exploded, they demanded that the team return to what it was, and classify the home runshe has an opportunity left on Sunday, against Alianza Petrolera, as a visitor. It may happen, but nobody dares to predict it anymore. And in the midst of this chaos that continues, a new controversy was uncovered.

The press conference in which Alberto Gamero and their captain were going to show their faces took longer than necessary. The protagonists finally arrived: Gamero spoke in a soft tone, he sounded resigned, although he says that he is not, that, on the contrary, he is strong. Then Mackalister spoke, with his strong captain’s voice, and with one hand touching his face, as if to draw the words from deep inside, he said, without blushing: “If there is someone who loses it is us, if there is someone who has his or her life at risk.” work, it is us, if there is someone who is hurt by losing, it is us; It hurts the fan, but many times in his life nothing changes, in our lives losing does change, ”said Mackalister, and the social networks burned.

“We are never going to go out with a lack of attitude, because those games are part of our lives, of our families,” added the midfielder, but what was said was said.

Since then, Mackalister Silva, the leader and emblem of that club, received a ‘stick’. His reflection generated debate in the media and on the networks, diverse opinions: yes, those who play suffer; or not, that those who pay to see them lose suffer more, or that in reality they all suffer equally. But many fans, offended in the depths of their soul as fans, judged him, asked to be respected, expressed their efforts to go to the stadium, see their team with enthusiasm, leave with defeat. That changes anyone’s life, some will say.

Silva retracted

After so much impact with what happened, as if the sports crisis were not enough, Mackalister spoke again. This time, without the heat of the lost game –although the result is still boiling–, he left another message, now in writing, so that his gestures and tones would not be interpreted.

“The feeling of the fan is sacred and I understand it. I understand why I’m a fan. That is why I want to excuse myself and correct my words from yesterday, where I wanted to say that we, the players, also suffered this moment, ”Silva said on his Instagram account.

“I never wanted to offend our fans, since I have always been the first to appreciate their unconditional support and what they do. It’s time to be united by our team. We will give everything”, he added, and his message also had a blue heart, as if to ratify that his commitment to this team is total.

Idols’ relationships with their fans are not easily diluted. It will be enough for Silva to go out on the field and do what he knows how, with his character, and if the team shakes and classifies, perhaps the reconciliation will be signed. If not, it will hardly matter who suffers more. Let us agree that it would be a shared suffering. And that’s what Millionaires doesn’t want to get to.

