Apple recently introduced its new line of MacBook Pro 2021which includes the new lines from 16 and 14 inchesand the latter not even 6 months after the release date (October 2021) can already be found on offer on Amazon.

MacBooks have long been one “premium” standard in the consumer sector, with many possible buyers who may not come forward due to the great wall what can be the price (almost double compared to an excellent HP / ASUS / Lenovo etc ..), or the interface to which it does not are used to it, however Amazon would seem to have rushed to help depreciating by 14% the new jewel of Cupertino.

The new MacBook Pro 2021 have been designed to guarantee excellent performance and durability, thanks to the very fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, capable of revolutionary performance, in fact you can edit videos in 4k or 8k, do coding or rendering, without any problem or slowdown with a great battery life (reaches over 20h).

The CPU in the new MacBook Pro 2021 has up to 10 cores (in this case it is 8 cores), a GPU up to 16 cores (in this case 14 cores), a 16 core Neural Engine and dedicated media engines for encoding and decoding, which can support H.264, HEVC and ProRes codecs.

MacBook Pro 2021 model 14 ″: why it is the right purchase

Visit the € 300 discount, let’s see what this offer offers, which in my opinion turns out to be very convenient also given the configuration to be 500GB of SSD and 16GB of RAM memorybut let’s analyze it step by step.

Let’s start with the strong point of the MacBook, the display; the display of this MacBook Pro 2021 is a Liquid Retina XDR display 14.2 (diagonal) inch, which offers high-level contrasts, detailed shadows, deep blacks and vibrant colors, all with a resolution native 3024 × 1964 to 254 pixels per inchand a constant brightness (full screen) it achieves up to 1000 nitwith a brightness of 1600 nit peak.

For the additional options present, always on the display, we find the ProMotion technologydebuting on the Mac, which offers a adaptive refresh rate as far as 120Hzmaking everything more fluid and responsive, from web pages to games, and it does so even reducing consumption.

If you are into video editing, you can too choose a fixed refresh rate to precisely align it with that of your footage.

Among the outstanding features, also considering how important it is to stay in touch with important people, and why not, with one’s employees or employers, we find the new video camera of the new MacBook Pro 2021 which, with the double the resolution (1080p) and a lens with a wider aperture which lets more light through.

On the audio level we will find instead tre professional quality microphones, which take advantage of directional beamforming to ensure that your voice always arrives loud and clear, also thanks to the up to 60% lower background noisethe new MacBook Pro 2021 can capture even the most inaudible sounds.

To top it all off, an a six speakers, four force-canceling woofers that make you feel notes up to half an octave deeper and fill the room with a sound that has until80% more bass, and thanks to high performance tweeterthe voices are fuller and more crystalline.

The enveloping six speaker system and the advanced algorithms of MacBook Pro allow to support spatial audio when you play music or video in Dolby Atmos, to give you a sophisticated three-dimensional sound stage.

For the first time, the Magic Keyboard on the MacBook Pro it has a row of full-height function keys, which to the touch remind the mechanical keys so loved in the professional world, in addition, there are new shortcuts for Spotlight, Dictation and Do not disturb, in addition the Touch ID has a new tactile circle where place your finger accurately to unlock your Mac quickly, easily and securely; there touchbar will not be presentor at least, not on the 14 and 16 “models, in fact on the 13” it will still be there, in case you need it.

A extremely versatile devicetherefore, ideal for those looking for a 360 ° work PC, versatile also because there is a return to the past (who would have thought, right?) with the reintroduction of the SDXC card slot, one HDMI portthe ever present 3.5mm jack for headphones, and the return to MagSafe port 3 for recharging (the previous version was present on MacBook Mid12 or Early 15 devices), finally three Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C).

Also present Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac compatible, Bluetooth, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, 67W USB-C power adapter and 2 meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable.

MacBook Pro 2021 from 14 “, available in two denominations

As I have already told you this is a really interesting offer, also it is not often that you find an Apple device depreciated by more than 10% at such a short time from the release date, plus there is still an additional discount in case you want to choose the 1TB version of storage memory, in this case in fact on the list price of 2849, there will be one 16% discountbringing its price to € 2399.

In case the price may be too high, don’t worry, the version of the MacBook Pro 2021 will still be available with 512GB of SSD as storage space. at the price of 2010 €.

The MacBook Pro 2021 will be sold and shipped by Amazon itself, so no intermediary seller, you will have the two-year warranty directly with Amazon and, if you can, you can buy it with the iinitiative “Teacher’s card“, However, payment by installments will not be available (at least now that the article is published).

Remember that if you want it can be added at checkout L’Apple Care + for the price of 299 €an additional 3-year coverage that also covers accidental damage, and trust me, it’s worth it, you certainly don’t want to pay $ 600 to replace the entire screen if it breaks.

