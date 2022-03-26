LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine’s new Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Saturday that the country’s ability to export grain is getting worse by the day and will only improve if the war with Russia ends.

Speaking on television, Solskyi said Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain producers, would normally be exporting 4 to 5 million tonnes of grain a month, a volume that has dropped to just a few hundred or thousands of tonnes.

“The impact (on global markets) is direct, dramatic and large. And keeps going. Every day the situation becomes more and more difficult,” he said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets)

