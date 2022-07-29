Macarena Olona leaves politics for “medical reasons” after three years in the ranks of Vox and become one of the main parliamentary battering rams against the Government of the formation of Santiago Abascal. Until today, the spokesperson for the party in the Parliament of Andalusia has communicated this decision this Friday to the president of Vox, who has accepted her resignation.

Olona has not specified in his farewell statement the health reasons “beyond his will” for which he is leaving. However, in her letter she implies that she had been ill for a long time and that she even accepted to be a candidate for the Junta de Andalucía last spring, already affected by that ailment. “I managed to conclude the last Andalusian electoral campaign and I want to thank the entire party for making it possible, adapting to my needs and protecting my privacy. I thought that my will alone would be enough, but health does not understand commitments », has written the politician from Alicante, who has insisted that her priority becomes her recovery.

“Now I must face an important personal challenge, due to medical prescription, incompatible with my media exposure and the dedication that Andalusia deserves and would demand,” says the Vox spokeswoman, who assures that, as soon as it is “possible” she will return to the “service public”, resuming his career in the State Law Office that he abandoned to join Santiago Abascal’s party.

“An honor”



Macarena Olona, ​​through that statement that she has spread through Twitter, has underlined that it has been a “privilege to share these years of enormous growth for Vox, in addition to thousands of kilometers traveled, endless days and the permanent dedication to Spain”. «An honor to be part of this family that has not lost hope of the change that Spain deserves. A growing family », she pointed out.

«I can only have words of gratitude for Macarena Olona. I am sure that the great service she has provided to Vox and Spain is nothing compared to the one she will provide in the future. In this house, which is yours, you will always have open doors », Abascal has said goodbye to what during these years has been his right hand and ‘scourge’ of the Government in the Congress of Deputies until his jump to Andalusian politics . The party in a statement ensures that Olona leaves “an indelible mark of example and work.”