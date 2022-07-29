Home page World

Split

Dried up fish ponds in Brandenburg an der Havel. © Kevin Dettlaff/dpa

The temperatures in Germany continue to rise: the German weather service is already talking about an endless summer.

Offenbach – After a June that was already much too warm, July in Germany was also too hot, too dry and very sunny. As can be seen from an initial evaluation by the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday, the average temperature in the second summer month of the year was 19.2 degrees and thus 2.3 degrees above the internationally valid comparative value for the years 1961 to 1990.

Even compared to the warmer reference period from 1991 to 2020, the deviation was still 0.9 degrees. “Apart from a few refreshing days, the weather was more Mediterranean than typically Central European,” said the DWD in Offenbach.

According to this, more than 40 degrees were measured locally in the North German Plain, and maximum values ​​​​of 38 degrees were even reached on the Baltic Sea. At 265 hours, the sunshine duration also exceeded its target by around 25 percent. Especially in the southwest there was sun without end: the stations registered more than 350 hours of sunshine there.

The dryness is striking

This meant that the so-called hay month had up to 29 summer days. Meteorologists mean days when it gets more than 25 degrees. “In the southern half, except for brief cooler episodes, there was an endless summer,” wrote the DWD meteorologists.

At the same time, according to the information, it remained “worryingly dry” in many regions. Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Hesse were particularly affected. There, not even five liters of water per square meter dribbled from the sky locally throughout the month. Even across Germany, just 35 liters of rain per square meter fell. According to the DWD, this is less than half of the usual precipitation (78 liters).

There was more rain only in the north and with more than 100 liters in the southern foothills of the Alps. “Drought and heat were the basis for numerous field and forest fires,” said the weather service. There were fires in Brandenburg and in Saxon Switzerland, for example.

Not all measurements from the approximately 2000 stations were included in the first evaluation by the DWD. In addition, the data for the last three days of the month was based on forecasts. dpa