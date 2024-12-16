Last week ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) dedicated its social chronicle segment to talking about an alleged ‘blacklist’ of Spanish cinema. Thus, the morning program of the Antena 3 network, commanded by Gema López, offered profiles of the alleged abusers, as well as bringing to the set the stories of well-known faces such as María Abradelo, Rosa Valenty, Regina Do Santos and, even, Susanna Griso gave one step forward and revealed the harsh testimony of a well-known Spanish actress. However, the information from the Antena 3 program has begun to ‘sting’ among celebrities in the world such as Melanie Olivares, who invited the space to publish the ‘black list’ or Macarena Gomezwho was completely indignant at the Forqué awards and whose anger was picked up by ‘Public Mirror‘.

New week but the same topic. Abuses in cinema were going to be a topic of conversation one more day on Antena 3’s morning show and Gema López made it known in the preview of her section that focused on the monumental anger of the actress Macarena Gomez with the program.

“A lot of nervousness and even criticism from those who consider this to be a ‘witch hunt,'” the co-host of ‘Public Mirror‘ about the reactions that the program’s information about abuses in Spanish cinema had provoked. “Listen,” Gema López invited the audience to whom she offered the statements of Macarena Gomez crying out against Antena 3’s morning show without mentioning it.

[Máxima tensión entre Susanna Griso y Gonzalo Miró por Ayuso: «No te pongas seria ni amenazante»]









“What you can’t do is defame, defame people!” the actress snapped into the microphones. “Let people be defamed before whom…” said the interpreter who was interrupted by her husband, Aldo Comas, and whom she completely silenced out of her indignation. “I’m speaking!” he exclaimed. Macarena Gomez who ended his speech by asking for an end to the information. «That people are being defamed against whom there are no accusations of any kind. So this movement is worth it,” the actress asserted in a clear message to ‘Public Mirror’ that Gema López collected.

“This is a small advance,” said the journalist who not only ‘stood’ in front of Macarena Gómez’s request, but also put the world of sports in check. «Today Regina Do Santos returns to the set to tell us the threats and pressures that she has suffered and to open a new circle: that of football,” concluded the co-host of ‘Public Mirror’ which gave way to Susanna Griso to continue with the program.