Macarena Gomez He doesn’t mince words. And her husband, Aldo Comasneither. Hence, three weeks ago they were at the center of controversy for some statements they made regarding public complaints from actresses who claim to have been victims of harassment or abuse. Both defend that these can seriously damage the image of those accused. «Let it be reported. Let them go to the Police and not to Instagram, let them go to the courts and not to the TV. “Let them go where they have to go to report something as disgusting as abuse or rape,” said the artist. Thus, he defends that it should not be done through the media but in the appropriate places for it.

It was then that the actress supported her husband’s testimony: “What you cannot do is defame people, against whom there is no type of accusation. I am very against what is happening. “It hurts the professional careers of many men, because things are said without evidence or accusations involved.” «A screenshot on Instagram is not worth it. “A complaint and a judge are worth it to me,” he said. Aldo Comas before saying that there are those reported who choose to take their own lives. As expected, the couple’s words went viral and were not exempt from criticism. Even so, the interpreter reaffirmed herself in statements to Europa Press: “When I say something I don’t think about the impact it will have, but I am finding out about thousands of my friends who have been singled out.”

Now, several weeks after being at the center of the media hurricane, Macarena Gomez has given an interview to the magazine ‘Lecturas’ in which he addresses, among other things, his relationship with Aldo Comas. The actress assures that they are in love like the first day. Note that they have been married for eleven years. «It is essential that there is admiration in the couple. He admires me because he likes me as an actress and it seems to me that he has a wonderful and unusual creative capacity. “I consider my husband to be a genius,” although, yes, there is one thing she doesn’t like about him: “He’s very messy.” On the other hand, the interpreter assures that he hates “that I go behind him ordering. I am also messy, but I have a chaotic order.

What you liked most about him

She has also confessed, in conversation with the aforementioned media, that one of the parts that the artist likes the most about her are her eyes. «In a bar in Buenos Aires, he saw me and told me that I looked like Wednesday Addams because I have bulging eyes. And I loved it because I have always been a big fan of Christina Ricci -the actress who plays the character-». In that first meeting, Macarena Gómez thought Comas was “very handsome”: “I liked him very much.” In addition, she has slipped that the artist does not know if when she is angry it is for real: “She asks me if it is true or I am acting.”