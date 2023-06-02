Eight employees of a call center disappeared in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Family members lost track of them one by one. The first case was known on May 20 and the last disappearance was registered on May 29.

(Also: Madeleine McCann: the shocking letter written by the main suspect in the case).

Itzel Abigail, Carlos David, Carlos Benjamín, Arturo, Jesús Alfredo, Mayra Karina, Jorge Miguel and another person who has not been identified worked for a company that claimed to offer tourist packages to foreigners. However, Mexican authorities believe they may actually be extorting people over the phone.

“It is not about let’s say young people who were in a house where they even had permission to be working,” said Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of Security and Citizen Protection.

Three of the now eight young people who disappeared from the Jardines Vallarta Call Center in Zapopan, Jalisco had only been working at the site for three months. One more went to a job interview at the Call Center on the day of his disappearance. Clearly the guys were fooled. pic.twitter.com/Wo04xzGhOq —Karina Velasco (@kaoryvsco) May 29, 2023

“Here the first indications say that it is indeed people who were carrying out some type of real estate fraud and some type, let’s say, of telephone extortion, according to the follow-up of the first investigations,” he explained.

gruesome find

The search operations for the disappeared from the call center led the State Prosecutor’s Office to locate several bags with human segments in a ravine.

(You can read: What is known about the identity of the woman who appeared in a suitcase in Ciudad Bolívar?).

“We went down between 50 and 60 people from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Institute (Jalisciense of Forensic Sciences and Civil Protection), we took out some bags that are already being processed and we are already coordinating with the Institute so that when all the bags are taken out they are processed accordingly. immediately and we are in a position to inform,” said the state prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz.

painful image. This is how bags with human remains found in a ravine in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara are lowered. The authorities still do not confirm that they are the young people who disappeared from the “call center” but say that the investigation of the case brought them to this place. pic.twitter.com/fORiJZjYHb — Marco A Coronel (@marcocoronel) May 31, 2023

For now, the authorities have not confirmed that they were the missing young people. Of course, they anticipated that they are the bodies of men and women.

Inspections to the call center

The Prosecutor’s Office inspected the farm where they worked, where they located different elements: marijuana, a piece of cloth apparently stained with blood, plastic straps, a mop with apparent blood stains, documents and blackboards with annotations of names of persons of foreign nationalityannotations of memberships or timeshares and economic goals to be achieved.

(Keep reading: They find the body of Tania Guzmán, a recognized ‘influencer’ who was missing).

The place did not have any license for any business operation or line of business, so the activities that were being carried out in it are irregular.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL and El Universal / Mexico (GDA)

You can also read:

– The noted thief who took a hostage and murdered a lady died so as not to be lynched.

– Hasbulla, an adult who looks like a baby, is arrested in Russia: they fear for his integrity.

– Who was Kevin Kaletry, the influencer murdered in full live ‘show’?