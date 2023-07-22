Mexican authorities found this Friday a human head inside an ice chest in the northern state of Nuevo León, an industrial center in the country that faces a wave of violence related to organized crime.

Police received the report of the presence of human remains in the aforementioned container, on Nuevo León street and the Monclova highway in the municipality of Abasolo.

Upon arrival at the place, The municipal officers interviewed a man who informed them of the presence of human remains in a cooler, for which they notified the state authorities.

Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services of the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) arrived at the site.

According to figures from the FGJNL itself, from January to June of this year alone, 658 intentional homicides have been registered in the entity, which according to the authorities are mostly linked to the issue of organized crime.

Nuevo León ranks tenth nationally in murdersaccording to the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

Everything indicates that it is a matter of problems between cartels.

According to intelligence reports from the Mexican government, various criminal groups have a presence in Nuevo León, such as the Northeast, Gulf, Beltrán Leyva, Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, which are fighting for control of the territory.

Recently, The Secretary General of the Government of Nuevo León, Javier Navarro, attributed the crimes that are registered in the state to disputes between cartels.

“Everything indicates that it is a matter of problems between cartels,” he assured the media. At the end of 2022, Nuevo León, a border state with the United States, had a total of 1,430 intentional homicides.

EFE