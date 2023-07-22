Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2023 – 3:55 pm Share

This Friday, the 21st, the federal government announced a plan that provides for an investment of R$ 2 billion to combat crime in the Legal Amazon. The Amazon Plan: Security and Sovereignty (Amas) was instituted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace.

To finance the Amas Plan, the government will use funds from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the National Fund for Public Security and the Amazon Fund. Among the planned measures are the implementation of 34 new security bases in the Legal Amazon.

“We are worried about the Amazon, it has almost 5 million square kilometers, something of an immensity greater than all of Europe put together, it is there that organized crime, trafficking and everything that is illegal is being fomented”, stated President Lula.

According to Lula, joint work with state governors and a redefinition of the role of the Armed Forces is needed to guarantee the protection of the forest. Currently, the Armed Forces can only act on the border strip, whose size is 150 km across the dividing line of the national territory.

The government is internally studying a proposal by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, to expand this range to 250 km, allowing greater range for the Armed Forces to operate. The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, welcomes the proposal.

“We are talking with Minister Múcio (about) how to intensify this partnership. In the Constitution, in article 20, there is an authorization for the Armed Forces to act in border strips, understood as a strip 150 km from the border into the national territory. One of the topics under debate is expanding the border strip in the Amazon. Minister Múcio defends this thesis, yesterday we talked with the President of the Republic, we will now probably debate this issue. It is a way of expanding the subsidiary role of the Armed Forces in the Amazon,” said Dino.

The announced plan for the Amazon provides for the acquisition of equipment such as vehicles, weapons, speedboats and helicopters. The government also stated that the Environmental Operations Company of the National Public Security Force will be created to operate in the territory. National Force agents often work on site. Recently, for example, police officers took part in an operation to remove illegal miners from the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

Drug trafficking drives environmental crimes

As shown the Estadão in the last month, drug trafficking has driven environmental crimes in the Legal Amazon, with the irregular occupation of land, logging and illegal mining. The situation is directly related to the advance of factions in the north of the country, such as the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), in São Paulo, and the Comando Vermelho (CV), in Rio de Janeiro.

It is no coincidence that the North now has the second highest rate of murders per 100,000 inhabitants in the country (36.5), according to data released this Thursday, 20th, in the 17th Yearbook of the Brazilian Public Security Forum.

Despite the index having dropped in the last year in the region, there were 36.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, second only to the Northeast (36.8). When taking into account the 772 municipalities in the Legal Amazon, the rate is 33.8, well above the national average, which is 23.4.

“The Amazon continues to be a problem”, said Renato Sérgio de Lima, CEO of the Forum. A little over a year ago, indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips were murdered in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, in a crime that marked the country.

For Samira Bueno, executive director of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the scenario of increasing violence in the region demands attention from the authorities. According to a recent survey by the Security Observatory Network, there were 232 records of violence against indigenous peoples and quilombolas last year in Pará alone, four times more than two years earlier. Since 2017, there have been 47 homicides within these spaces in that state alone.