Villas | An Art Nouveau villa is now being sold in Helsinki, the walls of which hide a mystery – The story takes you to a famous ship

A value villa is now being sold in Helsinki, the walls of which hide fascinating stories from the waves of the seas. But what is true and what is conjecture?

the house in the sales announcement, a riddle catches the eye: the villa in eastern Helsinki is said to contain parts of one of Finland's most famous ships.

Thus: parts of the S/S Ariadne ship have been taken to decorate the living room and the walls.

You have to write the truth. So what's the matter?

It quickly becomes clear that a detective is required here again. Do you believe the house owner or the city surveyor's document?

Villa inventory is research. It is based on proven knowledge, while the owner may have traditional knowledge that may come from anywhere, compares the architect Mikko Lindqvist From the Helsinki City Museum's cultural environment team.

“The owner can use, for example, old drawings of the house,” he states.

Let's get started from the beginning: In Ramsinniemi, Vuosaari district, there is an Art Nouveau villa for sale, Korean as candy. At least that's a fact now.

The architect is a master of Art Nouveau architecture Selim A. Linqvist (1867–1939). The building was completed in 1907, and it is one of the most handsome villas on the eastern Helsinki peninsula.

When looking at the living room, the word “pink” comes to mind first. A fairytale princess or a Barbie doll could live here.

The living room at Ramsintie 43 is like a fairy tale or the set of a film about a secret hidden in a noble mansion.

However, the mystery of the interior is not hidden in red, but in brown. Where do the brown wall panels in the living room come from?

The owner of the house Pentti Salminen84, is convinced: they are the wall panels of the steamship S/S Ariadne, he says.

“According to the information at the moment, I'm absolutely sure.”

Salminen says that he investigated the panel issue in more detail before putting his villa up for sale.

You would mind to believe Salmi. S/S Ariadne is his beloved white ship. He actually traveled with it from Helsinki to Copenhagen, Denmark when he was 9 years old.

Completed in 1914, the S/S Ariadne was confiscated by Russia as a hospital ship during the First World War. After the Russians left Finland in 1918, Ariadne was returned to the ownership of the Finnish Steamship Company.

In 1938, the S/S Ariadne brought dozens of Austrian Jews to Finland who were seeking safety from the terror of Nazi Germany. The Finnish government at the time returned eight of them to the Gestapo, and seven were murdered in Auschwitz.

In 1938, the S/S Ariadne brought dozens of Austrian Jews to Finland who were seeking safety from the terror of Nazi Germany. The Finnish government at the time returned eight of them to the Gestapo, and seven were murdered in Auschwitz.

During the Winter and Continuation War, Ariadne was leased to the German navy, in 1943–1944 it transported Finnish war children to Sweden.

S/S Ariadne in convoy in 1919.

After the Continuation War ended, the Soviet Union demanded that Ariadne be handed over as war reparations. On the way to Leningrad, the ship ran aground off Hamina in 1944. Suspicions arose about it being intentional, and the press speculated about it. Instead of the damaged ship, the Soviet Union claimed S/S Aallottare.

The memory of the steamship Ariadne will remain for posterity, because the writer Mika Waltari wrote to the book from the ship The Lonely Man's Train 1929.

Pentti Salminen the memory of his ship trip on the Ariadne is certainly true. Namely, the ship operated on the Helsinki–Copenhagen route from June 1949 to the turn of the year 1967.

Salminen bought the art nouveau villa in 1978. Even the first visit to the dilapidated house brought back memories of the ship trip.

But what about the side of the panels? For the sake of time, the story could be true: Ariadne was scrapped in Helsinki in 1969.

Interior of S/S Ariadne. At least the wall panels of this hall are not reminiscent of the panels of Ramsinniemi's art nouveau villa.

Ariadne's panels in the Finnish Maritime Museum in Kotka.

The ship was sold to Helsingin Romuliike oy. Parts of the ship's interior were recovered for Suomen Höyrylaiva limited company, otherwise the interior was dismantled and sold. Furniture and furnishings from S/S Ariadne also ended up in the collections of the Finnish Maritime Museum in Kotka.

Information about the villa owner who preceded Salmi might also support Salminen's theory, since he was reportedly an antiques dealer from Helsinki.

“It is by no means excluded that the interior of the ship was later used elsewhere,” also says architect Mikko Lindqvist from the Helsinki City Museum.

Now however, you should turn to the nautical chart. The Helsinki City Planning Agency mapped the buildings of Ramsinniemi in 2007. The Tallvik property in question at Ramsinniementie 43 was also included.

Author of the mapping Keiko Yoshizaki-Turkey of the agency wrote: “It is also possible that this happened in 1973 / 74, when the interiors were changed. Then parts taken from a ship called Bore have been installed on the walls, floors and stairs.”

Bore?!

“Bore operated between Stockholm and Helsinki in the 60s. Back then [jugendhuvilan] In connection with the renovation work carried out by the owner, antique dealer Lepistö-Linna, the folding stairs have also been straightened.”

The stairs leading to the upper floors of the villa are straight, but are they from Ariadne or Bore II.

The temporal equality would apply not only to S/S Adriane, but also to S/S Bore. Yoshizaki-Tyrkkö must have written about the fourth Bore II ship, there were no less than five ships with exactly the same name in total.

The fourth Bore II sailed between 1947 and 1965. The ship was originally Danish, Dronning Maud, completed in 1906. It was scrapped in Helsinki in 1967, i.e. almost around the same time as Ariadne.

The antique dealer could have gone shopping with the remains of Bore II instead of Ariadne.

Bore II in 1960.

It is clear from the Helsinki Urban Environment Department (former urban planning agency) that Yoshizaki-Tyrkkö has already passed away. House and farm owners interviewed about 20 years ago are mentioned in the list of sources. Reaching them turns out to be impossible.

No trace of the antique dealer Lepistö-Laine can be found. Pentti Salminen's knowledge of the Ariadne panels in his living room seems to be the hereditary knowledge mentioned by Mikko Lindqvist.

Panels the riddle does not leave the owner of the villa or the editor alone. Even the Finnish Maritime Museum cannot find a direct answer: “Yes, those [jugendhuvilan] the wall panels exude the interior style of the steamship era,” the superintendent Timo-Tapani Kunttu The Finnish Maritime Museum says.

“The chairs could possibly be from the ship as well. We have somewhat similar chairs from the FÅA office. On the other hand, it's bad to say anything about the stairs.”

Vertical panel from Ariadne.

FÅA (Finska Ångfartygs Aktiebolag) operated between 1937 and 1976 under its Finnish name Suomen Höyrylaiva limited company. It was a Finnish shipping company operating between 1883 and 1990.

Kunttu regrets that he cannot find a picture of the Bore II panels from the Maritime Museum's picture collections. The panels of the Art Nouveau villa hardly resemble the Ariadne panels stored in the maritime museum's collection.

However, Kunttu reminds us that there are many spaces on the ships with slightly different interior styles. The panels can be from other parts of Ariadne than the panels in the photos.

Bore not far behind Ariadne's wake in terms of fame: the original Bore, completed in 1900, sank four times, and was raised again and again until it was scrapped in 1963.

The second Bore II exploded and sank in 1940, the third was handed over as war reparations to the Soviet Union, which scrapped it in 1973, the fourth was scrapped in 1967, and the Fifth burned in 1973. In addition, researching the history of the Bore ship, the ship's past seems to get mixed up: according to one source, no less than 11 of them sailed under the same name.

None of them have an interior picture.

One piece of information about the Finnish Maritime Museum opens up, although it doesn't say anything about the panels. Timo-Tapani Kunttu writes: “By the way, Ariadne came up among colleagues at the coffee table and it turned out that the father of one of my coworkers had traveled to Sweden on Ariadne as a war child.”