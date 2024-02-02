M5s School, Conte's question: “What reactions do the concepts of homeland and politics arouse in you”?

It starts again M5s schoolJoseph With you insists on this project. Next week the political training institute of the Five Star Movement will deal with patriotism. Appointment on Friday 9 February in Rome, in the Temple of Hadrian, a stone's throw from Montecitorio. Title and speakers they color the lesson “red-brown”., which will be moderated – we read in La Stampa – by Pasquale Tridico and concluded by Giuseppe Conte. “Homeland. Patriotism. What reaction do these concepts give you? Do you proudly claim them – asks the former prime minister – or do you casually ignore them?”. To dissect them in a week Stefano will take the chair Fassinathe philosopher Donatella Of Caesar and Professor Marco Tarchi. Three very critical voices about military support for Ukraine. In a week all three will be teachers of the five-star training school. Lesson of “homeland and politics”.

Read also: Sparkle and Stellantis or the sales: the government's indecipherable strategy

Read also: Salis, Salvini: “If he is guilty he cannot be a teacher”. The father's reply

Conte frames it like this: “What semantic space do you recognize in it framework of our constitutional valuesin the unitary European perspective, in the vast sea of ​​the broader global dimension?”. For the Movement – continues La Stampa – “homeland” is “a theme that is often used and abused, in particular by some exponents of a political party, as a pretext to justify their own inabilities: the homeland. A word that fills the hearts of us Italians that cannot be erected as a symbol of a political ideology, but must represent the pride of feeling Italianto defend the constitutional pillars, civil and social rights, solidarity, justice, all key elements of a democratic country“.