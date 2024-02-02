The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the month of February, which is considered one of the months of the winter season, witnesses the Arabian Gulf region remaining under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high air mass accompanied by a cold northern air mass, so that temperatures continue to decrease in the country in general during this month, although they rise slightly in particular. In the second half of the month in some areas compared to January.

Today, the country is witnessing partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times, interspersed with some cumulus clouds over the northern and eastern regions, with rain falling, and a drop in temperatures, especially in the west, while the winds are moderate to active in speed, and strong, especially on the sea, and they raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the range. Horizontal visibility. The sea will be turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the country is affected during this month by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean Sea, which lead to instability in weather conditions, as southern winds stir up dust and sand, and rain clouds sometimes multiply, noting that the prevailing winds during this month are southerly. East in the morning, turning to westerly and northwesterly during the day, while the country is sometimes affected by active northwesterly winds called “northern winds”.

He pointed out the increase in relative humidity during this month, with the opportunity in the early morning for the formation of light and dense fog, especially in coastal areas, explaining that the average temperature during the month of February ranges between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature reaching between 23 and 28. Degrees Celsius, and the “lowest” is between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.