The pupara Virginia (Raggi) behind the dispute on the Net

In the end Giuseppe Conte he had to mediate but he got what he wanted.

That is, a maximum of 18 candidates (12 for the Chamber and 6 for the Senate) in the multi-member colleges he chose them, in exchange Grillo asked him to take a step back with regard to the proposal to put his name under the symbol.

The date for the female parliamentarians Five stars is thus confirmed on Tuesday 16 August. They will vote on the SkyVote platform that has taken Rousseau’s place Casaleggio.

These candidates can be read on the website of the Movement will be:

“Also selected from those who have already proposed their own candidacy, to be included, with priority criteria, in the lists of candidates in one or more multi-member constituencies”.

Note the presence of that “also” which suggests that there will be new names, who have not proposed their own self – candidacy. So also Alessandro Di Battistacould still, theoretically, come out of Giuseppe Conte’s magic hat and this could explain the strange silence in which the former Roman deputy closed, after the break with the Five Stars, which took place last week.

But let’s go back to the upcoming elections. Subscribers will be able to express from one to three preferences on the Chamber, Senate and Conte “price list”.

So it is not theoretically said that the price list cannot be shot, but if this were the case this would be tantamount to denying the trust to With you as political leader of the movement and this has never happened in the past and that is – except in very rare cases – what was proposed was always approved by a large majority.

However, this time there are few places because i Five starsin an ecstasy of excessive populism, they sawed up by themselves the branch that supported them and now the seats in Parliament have decreased a lot and the fight will be very hard with the risk that all of Conte’s men who are in the armored list and for the others remain crumbs.

This doesn’t really appeal to activists who have literally gone wild in group chats with threatening phrases like:

«Direct democracy … from Conte», «In other words, practically one is worth one and my friends are worth all» «It’s the beginning of the war». Put this way, the phenomenon could fall within a normal democratic physiology if it were not behind the shadow of Virginia Raggithat is, the pupara who pulls the strings of the internal uprising of the Movement and who swore it to Giuseppe Conte.

