Lawyer Korolenko warned that debt may remain after repayment of the loan

Managing partner, commercial director of the European Legal Service Dmitry Korolenko warned the Russians about the debt that may remain after the loan is repaid, in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

The situation with outstanding debt can develop in several ways. For example, data from credit bureaus has not yet been updated. In this case, it is necessary to make repeated requests, waiting for the system update. In addition, the debt may remain if the client has not notified the bank of the desire to repay the loan ahead of schedule. This must be done in the application form or through the Internet bank. Otherwise, monthly payments will be deducted from the account where the money is accumulating, and the client will mistakenly believe that the loan has already been closed.

Also, the debt may be due to the fact that the client has not repaid the entire required amount. For example, a person has not deposited enough money into the account to be debited, as a result of which the payment does not go through, and penalties are charged on the debt.

In order to avoid trouble, the lawyer recommended during the repayment of the loan to periodically check bank statements and track write-offs and the amount of the balance. And after repayment, it is worth taking a relevant certificate from the bank, as well as checking the closure of the account from which the money was debited.

Earlier, Kommersant reported that in recent months, Russians have begun to complain more often about the activities of insurers. Companies are less likely to return insurance premiums to customers in case of early repayment of a loan. At the same time, in a number of cases, bank employees imposed insurance on Russians, although it is not tied to a loan.