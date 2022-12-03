POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY 3 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fdi continues to advance, consensus boom for the 5 Star Movement: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by the institute Known for the Rai 1 program Porta a Porta.

According to the survey, Fratelli d’Italia gains 2 points compared to the vote of last September 25th and rises to 28%. Even better is the Movimento 5 Stelle which rises to 18 percent, gaining over two and a half points (+2.6% to be precise) in just over two months.

The Pd, on the other hand, is bad, losing 2.1 percent, falling back to 17 percent. Lega goes back to 10%, gaining 1.2%, followed by Forza Italia, down 0.1%, and Third Polo, up 0.2%, both tied in fifth place with the 8 percent. Among the other minor parties, +Europe collapses, losing 0.8 percent, while Noi Moderati grows by 0.6%.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

