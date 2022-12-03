Home page World

Italians who have not been vaccinated despite the corona vaccination obligation now have to pay. Whole 100 euros are due.

Munich/Rome – The corona vaccination obligation divides many societies. In Germany, the institution-related vaccination obligation applies until the end of the year. People who work primarily in healthcare must show they are fully vaccinated. In Italy, too, there was such a vaccination requirement for certain professional groups and for people over 50 years of age. Those who have not been vaccinated despite being obligated to do so are now facing a high bill.

Italy: Almost two million unvaccinated people have to pay a fine

Around 1.9 million Italians will have to pay a fine from Thursday (December 01) if they are not vaccinated. This was reported, among other things The standard. Certain professional groups are affected, such as teachers, paramedics or security forces, as well as people over the age of 50. Vaccination has been compulsory for these groups for the past few months. November 30 was the end of the six-month period unvaccinated had to justify non-compliance.

Anyone who cannot explain why they have not been vaccinated three times must pay a fine of 100 euros. Some had pointed out that they had already been infected with the corona virus.

In June, compulsory vaccination for people over 50 expired. In October, the Italian government under Giorgia Meloni lifted vaccinations for healthcare workers in hospitals and nursing homes. The previous government under the then Prime Minister Mario Draghi had introduced the regulations.

Italian Constitutional Court: Vaccination was legally compliant

Meloni had already called for a different course in the pandemic in the past. Rumors that Meloni wants to lift the fine have not yet been confirmed. On Thursday evening, the Italian Constitutional Court ruled that the vaccination requirement introduced was legally compliant. The associated suspensions of work and salary are therefore legitimate, the reported Crown newspaper.

The people in the regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo and Calabria in southern Italy are particularly affected by the penalty. It has the highest number of unvaccinated relative to the total population. (vk)