The study, published in the journal “Open Heart”, stated that coffee can have a significant impact on cholesterol levels, especially if the drinker is a man.

Maintaining healthy levels of cholesterol is a balancing act, because the human body needs high levels of one type of cholesterol and low levels of the other, namely (HDL) And(LDLHigh cholesterol levels are a major risk factor for heart disease.

She explained that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day was associated with a higher level of total cholesterol in men compared to women, according to the British newspaper “Daily Express”.

“Coffee is the most widely consumed central stimulant worldwide,” wrote researchers from the study by the Arctic University of Norway. Given the high consumption of coffee, even small health effects can have major health consequences.

It is noteworthy that previous studies have shown that only two or three cups of coffee per day lead to multiple benefits for the heart, blood vessels and nervous system for the consumer, as one of the reasons for the health benefits of coffee is due to the compounds naturally present within it.