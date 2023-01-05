James Wan, known for “Saw” and “The Conjuring”, returns to horror movies with “M3GAN”, a film that will reinvent the concept of “Chucky: the evil doll” for a new generation. Since the release of the first trailers for him, we can see that horror and technology will come together in an unorthodox way.

On the occasion of its premiere in Peruvian theaters, we share what it is about, when it is released and why you should not miss it.

What is “M3GAN” about?

The film tells the story of a realistic doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be the best companion and ally for children. Said robot is built by Gemma, a roboticist who faces being the new guardian of Candy, her orphaned 8-year-old niece.

When the challenge of being a mother begins to get too big, Gemma pairs her M3GAN prototype with Candy, in order to take a load off her shoulders. However, she soon realizes that her decision is much deadlier than she realizes.

When does “M3GAN” premiere?

M3GAN is a doll that starts out as an ally, but develops into something of an assassin. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in Peru on January 5, 2023, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the terrifying story on the big screen. As for its launch via streaming, it is not yet known on which platform it will be available.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “M3GAN” has achieved an approval rating of 80% from critics. Next, we share with you some of the appreciations that raised the expectations of horror fans.