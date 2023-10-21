The coach spoke of the difficulties encountered by Lyon, for whom the only viable path seems to be the transfer market: “If someone comes, we will welcome them with open arms”

“The level of the team can grow if we increase the competition” . This is Fabio’s latest idea Big for its Lyon , whose start was not the best. The French are in fact second to last in the standings with just 3 points won in the first eight matchdays, furthermore they are one of the teams that has not yet won in the championship. So the Italian coach thought well of asking for help in the winter transfer market.

MARKET: Fabio Grosso hopes to be able to approach the transfer market to improve the Lyon squad, which is currently in too much difficulty in the league. The coach alerted the club with these statements to Le Progres: “The level of the team can grow if we increase the competition – he began by referring to the difficulties encountered in these first weeks -. We can have more choices and if someone comes to bring us the quality of him, we will welcome him with open arms.” Subsequently, the Italian put his feet back on the ground. Because the winter market is still too far away and just getting ready for it seems like a utopia: “The new transfer session takes time, too much, and we have many difficult matches ahead of us.”