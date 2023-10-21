Charles Leclerc took pole position in United States Grand Prix after an exciting round of qualifying ad Austin. The pilot of the Ferrari produced an incredible final effort to overtake his rivals Lando Norris And Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen he seemed to have won pole with his Red Bull, but his time was erased for exceeding track limits in the final corner, forcing him to start sixth.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.723 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:34.853 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.862 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:34.945 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:35.079 6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:35.081 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:35.089 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:35.154 9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:35.173 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:35.467 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1:35.697 12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:35.698 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:35.858 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:35.880 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda 1:35.974 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:36.235 17 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:36.268 18 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:36.315 19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:36.589 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:36.827 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2023 US GP

Charles Leclerc took pole position in the United States GP with a time of 1’34″723 at the end of an exciting qualifying round in Austin. This season the Ferrari driver leaves for the second time and on the starting grid in Austin he shares the front row with Lando Norris’ McLaren. The second row is occupied by Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes and from Ferrari by Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc was on provisional pole after the opening laps in Q3 and improved on his final attempt two tenths. Norris took second place, narrowly more than a tenth by Leclerc, while Hamilton appeared to be in pole position but ended up third. Carlos Sainz got the fourth fastest time, with George Russell who finished in fifth place.

Max Verstappen instead he has to give up pole with his Red Bull, because his time was cancelled for exceeding runway limits into the last corner and will start sixth, ahead of Alpine Pierre Gasly in seventh place.

F1 2023 US GP TIMES SKY, NOW and TV8

Saturday 21 October 2023 (SPRINT SHOOTOUT and SPRINT RACE)

7.30pm: Sprint Shootout (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 11.30pm TV8)

00.00: Sprint Race (live Sky Sport F1/Now, postponed to 01.30 TV8)

Sunday 22 October 2023 (RACE)

9.00pm: Race (live Sky Sport F1/ Now, postponed to 10.30pm TV8)

