He Nicesecond classified, was defeated 1-0 on the road by a Lyon andn recovery, at the start of matchday 22 of Ligue 1.

With 39 points, Nice leads Paris Saint-Germain (50 points), who visit Nantes (13th) on Saturday, the possibility of slipping even further in the standings.

The miracle…

Lyon, which was bottom in November and feared relegation, continues its climb and is eleventh.

It is their third consecutive victory and they have added 18 of the last 24 possible points, a balance that contrasts with their catastrophic start to the season.

The Belgianto Orel MangalaIn the 22nd minute, he scored the only goal of the game. In the second half, Nice tried insistently, but could not avoid their defeat at the stadium. Decines-Charpieu, often encountering the archer's inspiration Anthony Lopes.

The fans have gone crazy and there are many who say that the team's reaction is thanks to a 'divine hand'.

🇨🇵 Lyon had 1 victory in 14 games, they were fighting relegation, until last December 10 vs Toulouse I brought out this Tifo that prayed about the protection of the Virgin Mary to the club, that day they won 3-0 After that, the French club has 9 wins in 11 games pic.twitter.com/EXOgWeQHoc — 🥊 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) February 17, 2024

“Lyon had 1 victory in 14 games, was fighting relegation, until last December 10 vs. Toulouse I brought out this Tifo that prayed about the protection of the Virgin Mary to the club, that day they won 3-0,” it is said on networks.

And they add: “After that, the French club has 9 wins in 11 games.”

