On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his Western allies to provide his country with more military equipment, stressing the importance of long-range weapons and artillery shells.

His call at the Munich Security Conference, in which 180 leaders and defense officials participate, comes at a critical juncture, with Ukrainian forces forced to withdraw from the city of Avdiivka, located on the front line, to avoid being surrounded.

The Ukrainian president said that the withdrawal reflects the lack of weapons that his forces face, the day after signing agreements with Germany and France aimed at establishing long-term security in his country.

“We can take back our lands. This has already happened more than once on the battlefield,” he added.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine could repel the attack, “but our efforts are limited by the size and scope of our forces, which does not depend on us.”

He stressed that the withdrawal from Avdiivka was “a fair decision to save the largest possible number of lives.”

He criticized “for keeping Ukraine suffering from an artificial weapons deficit, especially in artillery and long-range capabilities.”

As the current crisis enters its third year in days, Ukraine is under increasing pressure due to a shortage of ammunition.

The European Union admitted that it would only be able to deliver half a million artillery shells that it promised to send by March.

The approval of a US military aid package worth US$60 billion has continued to be held up in Congress since last year due to disagreements between the Democratic administration and the Republican opposition that controls the House of Representatives.

In an effort to allay concerns about Washington's support for Kiev, US Vice President Kamala Harris said after talks with Zelensky on Saturday that her country would not allow internal political differences to stand in the way of support for Ukraine.

“With regard to our support for Ukraine, we must be consistent and cannot play political games,” she added.

As the United States enters the midst of an election that could return former President Donald Trump to the White House, concerns are growing about the future of American aid and Washington's commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).