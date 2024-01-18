Renowned American actress Lynne Martha He passed away at the age of 78, after a brave fight against cancer, at his residence in Los Angeles. The tragic news was confirmed by his longtime friend Chris Saint-Hilaire to The Hollywood Reporter, who reported that the fateful day was January 11.

This month becomes the darkest for loyal followers of the defunct series. 'Starsky & Hutch'. As is known, Marta was part of the cast and played the role of 'Jeanie' in some episodes. Let us remember that the protagonist of the series, David Soul, also died at the age of 80 on January 4. In addition, both former figures maintained a clandestine relationship.

In 1983, Lynne Marta had revealed that the love relationship she had with Soul in the 1970s was “open”, given that the former star of 'Starsky & Hutch' was married at the time to actress Karen Carlson. Both Marta and Soul shared a home and lived together.

YOU CAN SEE: David Soul, star of the series 'Starsky & Hutch', died at 80

Who was Lynne Marta and what series did she participate in?

Lynne Martha He was born on October 30, 1945 in Somerville and came from a modest New Jersey family. Since her childhood, she always had the dream of becoming an actress and worked tirelessly to achieve it. She moved to Los Angeles to participate in shows such as 'Gidget' and 'The Monkees' in 1966.

Eventually, he achieved what he longed for: a prominent role. She was part of the first season of the series produced by the ABC network, 'American Style'. Then, she showcased his talent in various series and films from 1971 to 2002. She appeared in 'Columbo', 'Charlie's Angels', 'Footloose' and 'Starsky & Hutch'. However, the pending issue that she always regretted was not having obtained a leading role in any of the productions in which she participated.

YOU CAN SEE: HBO Max and its classic series: “ALF” and stories that every nostalgic person should see again

How did Lynne Marta's followers react to the confirmation of her death?

The shocking news of the actress' death has perplexed countless fans and followers around the world, who were fascinated by her undeniable beauty, charisma and poise in front of the cameras.

Lynne Marta had one of the most beautiful faces on television at that time. Photo: The News international

On platforms such as

#Lynne #Marta #39Starsky #Hutch39 #dies #fans #can39t