This week has been total madness around the movie The Boy and the Heronsince controversy arose around an illustrator of Colombia who swore to have worked on this production of Studio Ghibli, which took no more and no less than seven years to take its final form. Everything escalated from the newspapers in her country of origin, and then escalated to international media, with a lie that unfortunately for her began to unravel until harassment on social networks was impossible, so she closed her networks.

That brings us to a final interview with Snail Radio, in which she gave some quite evident testimonies, asking for an apology for the whole misunderstanding, and making it clear that things got out of hand when everything was about a simple game, mentioning to the specialized media that she is quite sorry about the matter . In the end it was stated that the matter was a lie that was obviously going to be discovered, since she was talking about well-known brands such as Studio Ghibli.

Here you can read the full statement:

This is the synopsis of the film:

Mahito, a 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new city after the death of his mother. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, she enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes her to another world.

Remember that this film is still available in selected theaters. And it wouldn't be surprising if it wins the Oscar at the next Academy Awards.

Editor's note: It was clear that the snowball of lies was going to get bigger over time and that things were not going to turn out well. Thank goodness that in the end he apologized to everyone, but now his reputation when looking for work is going to haunt him, hopefully this will be forgotten in a couple of years.