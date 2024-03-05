Luz Cristina López took office this Tuesday as the new Minister of Sportsan event that took place at the Casa de Nariño and before the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, He pointed out that emphasis had to be placed on the publication of public schools, since it is a right and the constitution says so.

Homework

“The message is that we have more education and less cement. That physical education be provided in all public schools in the country, which is essential for a determinant of health,” said Petro.

President Gustavo Petro mentioned the importance of intersectoral work. “More education means that physical education is provided in Colombia's public schools, which is fundamental as a determinant for health. Children should have access to physical education, so it must be recovered as a fundamental right.” And he added: “We must recover physical education, which is a right. Until now it has not been done.”

Petro spoke again about Colombia's loss of hosting the 2027 Pan American Games. “The events themselves took away the possibility of holding them. More than all because of the liveliness of his director. We were on the date and we could have transferred the money,” said the president.

“You have to pay for them to come with a companion to five-star hotels, that's not sport, that's business,” Petro said.

Loss of Pan American Games

Regarding the loss of the Pan American Games venue in 2027, he explained: “The challenges are very great, the loss of the Pan American Games for the sports sector is significant. However, we are in the eyes of many countries as a reference for Olympic sport. and Paralympic, with that experience and with the journey that Colombia has, we can once again gain the trust of international organizations to”.

Regarding the letter from the athletes to the Government, he said: “These communications are fantastic because they make us feel the strength of the athletes who want to be representative in the history of the country.”

“We are going to work together with the municipalities and departments of the country to bring to Colombia's children, young people, adults and seniors our best strategies to promote well-being, quality of life, coexistence and peace,” were the words of López Trejos after its possession.

“In order to achieve these goals, not only citizens and professionals will accompany us, but also athletes and para-athletes who do so much work to raise the name of the country. We are not going to have better ambassadors than them,” he added.

Profile

Luz Cristina López has a degree in physical education, recreation and sports, a lawyer and administrator of sports companies. She has 22 years of experience as a teacher in higher education at undergraduate and graduate levels, with the capacity and ability to manage and direct sporting and academic projects and events. In addition, she has 10 years of experience in Olympic and Paralympic associated sports.

Master in Active Pedagogies and Human Development, has served as manager

general and legal coordinator at the Colombian Paralympic Committee, director

operations of the 2023 Youth Parapan American Games, academic director

at the Colombian Olympic Committee, dean of the Faculty of Physical Culture, Sports and

Recreation at the Santo Tomás University, and teacher at the Sena and the University

Free.

Among its main functions are: Lead the development of policies, plans and programs related to sports, recreation, physical activity and the use of free time led by the Ministry of Sports, aimed at meeting institutional objectives.

Advise the President of the Republic in the adoption of public policies that

guarantee the fulfillment of the functions and the provision of the services in charge

of the National Government. Formulate, direct, coordinate and evaluate policies, plans,

programs and projects related to sports, recreation,

taking advantage of free time and physical activity.

Prepare and promote bills on matters related to sports,

recreation, use of free time and physical activity, to be

presented by the National Government before the Congress of the Republic. Order

expenses and sign, in accordance with the law, contracts and agreements for the

compliance with the objectives and functions of the ministry.

Generate and develop spaces for participatory planning, elaboration

committee of sector policy proposals. Promote the realization of

investigations and studies necessary for the fulfillment of the plans

strategic objectives of the country, within the framework of its institutional mission and the National Plan for

Sport. Direct and lead the National Sports System.

