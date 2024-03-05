The 2024 Oscars are just around the corner and many have already begun to give their predictions of who will be the big winner of the night. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the 96th edition of the Oscar awards and will honor the best exponents of the seventh art throughout 2023. Films such as 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Creatures' and 'The Assassins of the Moon' are some with the largest number of nominations and that promise to shine at the most gala. important in the industry.

If you don't want to miss anything about this celebration, in the following note we will tell you all the details you need to know to tune in to this important event, which will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, in Los Angeles, California.

When are the Oscars 2024?

The Oscars 2024 will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. In this ceremony, awards will be presented in 23 categories, a number that will change for the 2026 edition, after the Academy confirmed that they will also award the best casting in a film.

The event can be seen in Latin America through TNT screens, as well as on the Max platform. Likewise, the Oscar 2024 They will be broadcast in the United States on ABC screens.

What time is the 2024 Oscars ceremony?

As confirmed by the Academy itself, the Oscars 2024 They will start at 7:00 pm (Eastern time) and 4:00 pm (Pacific time). It is important to note that the red carpet will begin two hours before the awards ceremony.

Below we will show you the time when the event will start in different Latin American countries as well as in Spain:

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 11).

Who will host the 2024 Oscars?

For the fourth time, the comedian and television presenter, Jimmy Kimmelwill be in charge of driving the Oscar awards. Previously, Kimmel hosted the event in the 2017, 2018 and 2023 editions.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time.

Jimmy Kimmel, in addition to being the host, is the executive producer of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', a talk show on the ABC network that aired for the first time in 2003, which continues to be broadcast on the American media.

What will be the musical numbers at the Oscars 2024?

Through its official channels, the Academy confirmed the musical numbers that will take place at the awards ceremony. Oscar 2024. One of the confirmations that generated the most attention was that of Ryan Gosling, who will once again step into the shoes of Ken to perform, along with Mark Ronson, 'I'm Just Ken', a song from the soundtrack of 'Barbie' and which won the award for best song at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

But that won't be the only 'Barbie' song that will be played at the event, since Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell will also be present, who will sing 'What Was I Made For?'. In addition, it was confirmed that Jon Batiste will sing 'It Never Went Away', while Becky G will perform 'The Fire Inside', from the films 'American Symphony' and 'Flamin' Hot', respectively.

Likewise, Scott George and The Osage Singers will offer a number of 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', from 'The Moon Killers'.