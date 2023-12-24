Zack Snyder captivated many Netflix users with his recent series 'Rebel Moon part 1: the girl of fire', released on December 15. This interesting project from Snyder is based on the story of a peaceful colony in the galaxy, who will resort to the help of a woman with a mysterious past to help them resist. This series has received very good comments, not only from followers but also from critics, for the visual quality of the scenes. It should be noted that Zack is known for his good film projects.

We invite you to read this note that will address the cast of actors behind each character of this successful series 'Rebel Moon part 1: the girl of fire' from Netflix, which has achieved 80% on the platform.

Who stars in 'Rebel Moon part 1: the fire girl'?

The actors working on 'Rebel Moon part 1: the fire girl' and soon in their film they are of great size in the world of cinema and have managed to blend in with each of their characters. Here, we show you the list of the main stars participating in this production.

1. Sofia Boutella is Kora

The actress Sofia Boutella 41 years old, plays 'kora'the main character of the series. Likewise, in the story, she is the one who leaves the peaceful Veldt to confront the empire from which she retreated. 'Kora' is tasked with bringing together all the warriors of the galaxy.

Sofía Boutella is the protagonist of the Netflix series. Photo: capture @sofisi7

2. Djimon Hounsou as Titus

Djimon Hounsou 59-year-old actor, who plays 'Titus'. In the series he is one of the warriors recruited by 'Kora', to fight against 'Motherworld'. Furthermore, 'Titus' has experience as a warrior, this will help him a lot to carry out revenge.

Djimon Hounsou also participated in a Marvel film. Photo: capture by @djimonhounsou

3. Charlie Hunnam is Kai

Charlie Hunnam, 43-year-old actor, plays 'Kai'. In the series 'Kai' will be the right arm for 'Kora', since he is a pilot skilled in deception and negotiation.

Charlie Hunnam is an intrepid adventurer who will have no qualms about joining the mission with 'Kora' in 'Rebel Moon'.

4. Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

Michiel Huisman42 years old, is 'Gunnar' in the series. This character is a man who will add a touch of sobriety and realism to the series, since 'Gunnar' is a calm guy and friend of 'Kora'.

Michiel Hiusman is 'Kora's' best friend, who will not leave her at any time. Photo: @michielhiusman

5. Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble

Ed Skrein40, plays 'Atticus'. In the series this character is the villain for whom 'Kora' and other characters will unite to fight against 'Motherworld'. 'Atticus' mercilessly kills the victims he finds in his path.

Ed Skrein will be the main villain that 'Kora' will have to defeat in the 'Rebel Moon' series. Photo: capture @edskrein

6. Staz Nair as Narak

Staz Nair, 32 years old, is the youngest of the cast but also with experience. In the Staz series it is Naraka servant who keeps a rare space flying creature called 'Bennu' as a pet.

Staz Nair has participated in plays due to his specialty in singing.

What is 'Rebel Moon part 1: the fire girl' about?

The plot of 'Rebel Moon part 1: the fire girl' revolves around a small colony somewhere in the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. The village finds it necessary to send a young woman with a mysterious past to find warriors from neighboring planets to help them fight.