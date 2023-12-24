The Polish concern Orlen filed a claim in arbitration court against the American company Venture Global for failure to comply with the terms of a long-term contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The agency reported this on December 23 Bloomberg with reference to sources.

According to the agency, the concern claims that the American LNG exporter does not comply with the terms of a long-term contract. Previously, Venture Global was sued by Shell and BP.

In turn, Venture Global said it was unable to secure supplies due to problems with investments. At the same time, it promised to begin supplying LNG under long-term contracts by the end of 2024.

As indicated by Bloomberg, Orlen demands that Venture Global immediately fulfill the terms of the contract. The concern was forced to replace the missing volumes of LNG through transactions on the spot market. It is argued that the incident did not affect Poland’s energy security, but Orlen had to spend twice as much money as provided for under the contract with Venture Global. The concern does not rule out that it will demand compensation from the company for these losses.

According to agency sources, Orlen expects the arbitration proceedings to take 1-2 years.

Earlier, on December 6, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University and a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, told Izvestia that the reduction in gas supplies from Russia has aggravated the energy crisis in Europe.

On October 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the “Russian Energy Week” that European countries cannot fully cope without Russian gas. At the same time, the Russian side has practically found an alternative to the European market for exporting energy resources.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022. However, as a result, a serious energy crisis began in many European countries.