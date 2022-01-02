45 ‘+ 1’



End of the first half, Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.



44 ‘



Gooooool! Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header at point blank range from the left side.



43 ‘



Ferrán Jutglà (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



43 ‘



Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).



42 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



41 ‘



Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).



41 ‘



Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



41 ‘



Hand by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).



40 ‘



Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).



40 ‘



Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



39 ‘



Attempt blocked. Martin Valjent (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



38 ‘



Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross into the area after a corner kick.



37 ‘



Corner, Mallorca. Corner committed by Nicolás González Iglesias.



33 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.



33 ‘



Corner, Mallorca. Corner committed by Nicolás González Iglesias.



32 ‘



Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



31 ‘



Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).



31 ‘



Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



30 ‘



Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).



30 ‘



Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



29 ‘



Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.



29 ‘



Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Ilias Akhomach.



28 ‘



Dangerous play by Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca).



27 ‘



Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



25 ‘



Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).



25 ‘



Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca).



23′



Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).



23′



Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



22 ‘



Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).



22 ‘



Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



twenty-one’



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Antonio Sánchez.



twenty’



Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



twenty’



Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).



19 ‘



Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).



19 ‘



Ilias Akhomach (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).



18 ‘



Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.



17 ‘



Attempt missed by Ferrán Jutglà (Barcelona) with a right footed shot from the left side of the box, the ball is lost to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Ronald Araújo.



16 ‘



Hand of Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca).



16 ‘



Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).



16 ‘



Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



fifteen’



Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).



fifteen’



Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.



14 ‘



Foul by Franco Russo (Mallorca).



13 ‘



Offside, Mallorca. Jaume Costa tried a through ball but Ángel Rodríguez was in an offside position.



eleven’



Attempt missed by Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box that goes high and to the left after a corner kick.



10 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Manolo Reina.



10 ‘



Auction stopped. Ilias Akhomach (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



8 ‘



Attempt missed by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box very close to the right post but went slightly deflected from a direct free kick.



7 ‘



Ilias Akhomach (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



7 ‘



Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).



6 ‘



Offside, Mallorca. Iddrisu Baba tried a through ball but was caught in an offside position.



5′



Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).



5′



Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



5′



Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high.



The first part begins.



0 ‘



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises

