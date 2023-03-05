Fist. instrumental band My Peru surprised with interpretation of the mix of Maroyu, grouping of bolivian, for the population of Asylum, in Azángaro.

“Lunita, give me a little money”, was one of the hits of the musical group Maroyu performed by the musicians from My Peru In the town of Asylum, province of Azángaro. The members of the renowned band played for the citizens of the district who had a celebration in which they performed a parade dancing to the sound of the music through the city square, while being observed by a large number of people who enjoyed the moment.

the instrumental band My Peru He surprised the attendees with the very well achieved melody that was based on the rhythm of the saya that is so danced and enjoyed in the Peruvian highlands. The popular group of bolivian It is quite heard in the south of the Peru. He has toured in Puno, Tacna and Arequipa. While, the musicians of Mi Peru are in great demand to accompany troupes of dancers from different ensembles.