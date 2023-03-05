Downhill race and cup for Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, this year the strongest of all in speed. His roadmap counts 6 victories and a third place for a total of 720 points against 514 of Vincent Kriechmayr, his most accredited rival. Kilde, once again today in the Aspen downhill, showed off his sliding skills and great technique in the bends of the final part of the track. The Norwegian left the Canadian James Crawford at 61 cents and Marco Odermatt at 63, penalized today by the first part of the run. Kriechmayr is fourth and must surrender to the supremacy of the Norwegian.

Italians

—

Important points for Florian Schieder and Dominik Paris, who finish in 7th place equal to 97 cents behind Kilde. Mattia Casse is 16th at 1″13, Christof Innerhofer at 1″47, while Matteo Marsaglia, in the last race of his career, closes behind by 1″75. In the specialty classification, the best blue remains Casse, 6th with 248 points, while Schieder is 8th (193) and 14th Paris (165). The three of them will represent Italy at the finals in Soldeu. “My gap is wide compared to Kilde – said Paris -. From the podium it is almost , however it was a short, tight race, and we knew: every tenth counted for something. The skiing wasn’t so bad, perhaps we needed to risk a little more, but I have to realize better on the video where we could make a little difference.” . The super-G is scheduled for Sunday at 18 Italian time.