Wwhy complicated when it could be easier? That’s what a burglar thought the other night in Lüneburg. When his search for stolen goods was unsuccessful, he decided to politely ask the resident of the house where she was hiding her valuable belongings.

As the Lüneburg police announced, the approximately 30-year-old man suddenly stood in front of the older woman’s bed on Sunday night. He woke her up and told her that he couldn’t find any money. When the 87-year-old followed him into the living room, she saw that all cupboards and drawers had already been opened and searched.

The perpetrator continued to search “calmly”.

According to the police, the woman then went to look for her phone, while the perpetrator continued to search “calmly,” unmoved. At some point he left. It was not immediately clear how the man got into the house. The police themselves only found out about the incident on Sunday morning.

To top off the crook’s dilettantism, various items from the old lady’s house as well as the perpetrator’s personal items were finally found in front of the house.