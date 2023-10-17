The event Alan Wake: Flashback is available in Strongas confirmed by trailer published by Epic Games: it is an island that can be accessed to face the adventure of the cursed writer created by Remedy Entertainment.

When there are now just a few days left until the release of Alan Wake 2, which will finally give a sequel to those events by bringing the character back to the screen in a desperate attempt to escape from the “dark place” in which he is imprisoned, it will therefore be possible relive the original story.

In Alan Wake: Flashback we will find ourselves searching for Alice, Alan Wake’s missing wife, against the backdrop of the iconic town of Bright Falls, armed only with our courage and the trusty flashlight. The code to add the playlist is 3426-5561-3374.