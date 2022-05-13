Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:13



On the night of this Sunday 15 to Monday 16 there will be a nocturnal eclipse coinciding with the full moon that will be visible in Spain. The phenomenon known as the ‘Blood Moon’ will also occur, which will dye the satellite a reddish color due to the Sun’s rays that will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere.

As a result of this event, in this episode of the podcast ‘The burning gaze’ we review the relationship between astronomy and cinema. A scientific and an artistic discipline that have collaborated to record celestial phenomena and continue studying the universe. But not only in the documentary field, since astronomical events have also crept into fictional plots. There are films like ‘The Green Ray’, by Éric Rohmer, or the epic story of ‘Barabbas’, whose shooting in Italy coincided with a solar eclipse and director Richard Fleischer decided to incorporate it into the plot at the last minute.

Also, with the help of film critic and programmer Martin Pawley, we talk about the parallels between looking at a starry sky and watching a movie. There are many more points in common than it seems… Telmo Fernández, astrophysicist and director of the Madrid Planetarium, also participates in the conversation.

